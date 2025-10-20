MDOT Public Hearing On Proposed Rules For Roadside Facilities

October 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is hosting a virtual public hearing to discuss new administrative rules for roadside facilities and properties maintained throughout the state.



The proposed rules would apply to all MDOT right of way, including 61 highway rest areas, 82 roadside parks, 267 carpool lots, 23 scenic turnouts and 14 Welcome Centers.



The proposed administrative rules provide guidance on the use of MDOT roadside facilities. They address many topics, including long-term parking, camping and sanitation. The proposed rules also provide guidance on service animals, group permits and commercial activities. They propose a 48-hour maximum stay and prohibitions on camping and alcohol, and include misdemeanor penalties for violations.





Kimberly Zimmer is the Division Administrator for the TSMO Division – Transportation Systems Management & Operations.



Zimmer told WHMI they’ve always had rules and expectations; this is just establishing a methodology to make them official. After the public hearing, the proposed rules would go through a committee review. Once approved, signage would be put up at locations, along with information for crisis-support resources.



Zimmer explained that carpool lots are designed for weekend stays; not long-term extended living or dumping garbage or leaving car parts. She noted they have limited resources and have great staff who take pride in their work and work hard to keep things clean, safe, and reliable for people. Zimmer said they want to make sure they stay that way - again citing limited resources - because when staff have to clean-up unnecessary stuff, it takes resources away from something else to address the matter.



Interested residents, commuters, stakeholders, and local businesses are encouraged to attend the public hearing.



There are two virtual sessions scheduled this Wednesday; and both will cover the same information. The time slots are Noon to 1:30pm and then 6 to 7:30pm.



The meeting can be accessed in the provided link, along with more information. There will be a live webcast presentation, followed by an opportunity to provide comments.



Accessibility:

Attendees who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for effective participation should contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov, preferably at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting. Forms are located on the Title VI webpage. Requests made after this timeframe will be evaluated and honored to the extent possible.



Public comment:

In addition to the public hearing, comments on the proposed rules can be submitted online via an online comment form, emailed to MDOT-PublicComments@Michigan.gov or written feedback can be left at any MDOT-owned rest area. Comments can also be mailed using the address below. Provide comments by Thursday, November 20th.



Monica Monsma

Michigan Department of Transportation B245

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909