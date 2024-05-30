MDOT Proposes "Safely Connecting Communities" Alternative for US 23 Project

May 30, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation says it will be changing the scope of the ongoing US-23 Improvement project and proceeding with a new alternative.



MDOT says the change will better fit the community’s needs while providing improvements to roadway pavement, bridges multimodal mobility, and safety. Alternatives studied and dismissed include a high-occupancy vehicle lane, Flex Lane, and general-purpose lane. Throughout the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, MDOT evaluated environmental, traffic, and community impacts while working closely with the City of Ann Arbor, The Ride, community stakeholders, and the public.



After extensive engagement activities, MDOT has listened and is proceeding forward with a new alternative titled “Safely Connecting Communities.” This new alternative has been carefully considered and is intended to enhance the overall transportation experience for the Washtenaw County community. The new Safely Connecting Communities alternative under consideration includes:



Reconstruction of two lanes in each direction.

Revised project limit: the new northern study limit ends just north of Earhart Road.



Improvements to accommodate future transit plans.

Westbound I-94 to northbound US-23 ramp improvements.

US-23/Washtenaw Avenue interchange reconstruction and reconfiguration.



Reconstruction and preventative maintenance of nine bridges and incorporating multi-modal improvements.

Safety improvements.



In 2023, MDOT began a NEPA Environmental Assessment (EA)study on US-23 in Washtenaw County between M-14 and I-94. The study is focused on roadway pavement, bridge improvements, operations, and safety throughout the corridor. NEPA applies to any federally funded project or federal approvals needed. The purpose of the EA is to identify potential environmental and community impacts and seek ways to avoid or minimize them.