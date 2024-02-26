It's Pothole Season - Again

February 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





While spring has not sprung, pothole season definitely has across Livingston County and the state again – and it seems to be earlier and worse than usual given the Michigan weather.



MDOT Communications Representative for the University Region Aaron Jenkins told WHMI when we get big changes in the weather and it goes from hot to cold and cold to hot, it can really wreak havoc on the roadways – adding Michigan is “prime real estate” for potholes because of the freeze-thaw cycle.



Jenkins encourages people to report potholes, either via MDOT’s Pothole Hotline or online - noting their maintenance staff gets out there pretty quick to fill and fix them because they don’t want anything ruining someone’s tires or vehicle.



Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap. As temperatures rise, the ground returns to normal level creating a void or gap between the pavement and ground below it. When vehicles drive over the gap, the pavement weakens leading to a pothole.



If the pothole is located on a state trunkline (M, I, or US route), it can be reported to MDOT’s Pothole Hotline at 888-296-4546 or via an online form. That link is provided.



Jenkins noted if a pothole is located on a city street or county road, then it should be reported to the proper county Road Commission or local municipality.



Jenkins further asked that motorists be careful when driving around construction zones because various projects will be starting up soon.