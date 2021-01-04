MDOT Plans Virtual Public Meeting On US-23 Flex Route Extension

January 4, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The US-23 Flex Route improvement project in Livingston County will be the subject of a virtual meeting set next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, January 13th at 2pm regarding the upcoming extension of the US-23 Flex Route from M-36 to the I-96/US-23 interchange. Local businesses, community stakeholders and interested residents are encouraged to attend. A brief presentation is scheduled, which will be followed by a question and answer session.



The project, which is currently set to begin in 2024, is designed to improve traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



MDOT officials say the goal is to, “develop safe, efficient, and sustainable improvements to address current and future highway traffic and operations with the use of state-of-the-art traffic control measures and improved infrastructure.”



You’ll find details on how to join the virtual session through the link below.