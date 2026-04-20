MDOT Plans Single-Lane Closures on Grand River in Brighton Twp

April 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Heads up for drivers who use Grand River Ave. in the Brighton Township area. MDOT has a single lane closure scheduled on westbound Grand River between Kinyon Drive and U.S. 23, beginning at 6 am Tuesday, April 21.



That work should wrap up by 5 pm Thursday, April 23.



MDOT also is planning work on the eastbound side of Grand River in that same area, beinning 6 am Monday, April 27, through 5 pm Friday, May 1.



MDOT’s MiDrive Map, showing up-to-date project information, is linked below.