Students Highlight Winter & Road Safety In Artwork For MDOT’s “Paint The Plow”

November 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students from schools across Michigan unveiled their imaginative and colorful artwork as part of MDOT’s annual “Paint the Plow” project.



The initiative invites students to paint snowplow blades with designs that promote safe driving and raise awareness of the snowplow operators who work to keep Michigan’s roads clear during the winter season.



This year's designs highlight the safety message, "See snow? Go slow!"



It’s a reminder for drivers to reduce speeds, remain alert and allow snowplows plenty of room to work safely.



Each painted plow blade showcases the creativity of Michigan students while reinforcing the importance of safe winter driving and the state’s commitment to reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries.



MDOT Bay Region Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Paul Ruegsegger Jr. said "The community collaboration for this is amazing, it's great to let the students showcase their skills while serving the public. Our staff gets excited to drop the plows off as well as pick them back up to see what new and interesting design they came up with. We are huge advocates for this program and would love to see it continue and expand. We'll continue to be a part of this as long as it lasts."





Participating schools include:



• Bay Region's Heritage High School

• Bay Region's Cass City Jr./Sr. High School

• Grand Region's Belding Middle School

• Southwest Region's Coloma High School

• University Region's Airport High School





The painted plow blades will appear along state trunklines throughout Michigan this winter, serving both as working maintenance vehicles and as eye catching reminders of safe driving.



Beginning in late autumn, MDOT snowplow names and locations will be available on Mi Drive, the department’s construction and traffic information website. Mi Drive also allows motorists to view traffic cameras and speeds, locate incidents and search for construction projects throughout Michigan.



To locate MDOT plows in action, select the plow layer on the site. A list of complete snowplow names is available on the MDOT website.



Paint the Plow applications and theme for the 2027-2028 season will be available beginning in March 2027. Applications require a draft of the intended design and commitment from the school to complete the plow blade before the winter season. Applications are open to all Michigan middle and high schools, as well as educational organizations.



As winter approaches, MDOT reminds all Michigan drivers to stay safe by following some essential winter driving tips:



• Adjust your speed: Always drive for conditions. Snowy and icy conditions may mean slower speeds and an increase in following distances to allow for safe stopping.



• Stay alert: Always check the weather forecast and Mi Drive before traveling.



• Prepare your vehicle: Keep your vehicle well maintained and stock it with supplies like an emergency kit and necessary fluids. Check out the Michigan State Police's Winter Driving page for more tips.



• Respect snowplows: Give snowplows room to work safely. Michigan law now requires individuals to keep at least a 200-foot distance between their vehicle and a snowplow.





Photos - top to bottom: Heritage High School, Belding Middle School, and Coloma High School.