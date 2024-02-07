MDOT Public Open House For US-127/I-496 Project

February 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area commuters and other stakeholders are invited to weigh in on a large project in Ingham County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house next Tuesday, February 13th for interested residents, commuters, community stakeholders, and local businesses to learn more about the US-127/I-496 project.



The open house will run from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at the Foster Community Center in Lansing. Presentations will be given at 4:45 and 6pm, followed by question-and-answer opportunities.



The work is part of a $205 million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496 to address safety concerns, improve roadway geometrics, and improve vehicular movement. The work is expected to improve and rebuild bridges through the segment and update drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County.



More information is provided in the link.



Photo: Google Street View