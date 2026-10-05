MDOT Open House Tuesday To Discuss M-14 Noise Study

October 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public open house Tuesday to discuss a standalone noise study of M-14 in Washtenaw County.



Interested residents, community leaders, Wines Elementary and Forsythe Middle School community members, and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend.



In 2024, Public Act 121 of 2024 directed MDOT to evaluate the traffic noise on M-14 from Newport Road to North Maple Road in Ann Arbor.



The study analyzed existing and future noise levels and evaluated potential abatement methods, if any, that could improve the traffic noise environment for the public schools within the study area.



The study is not connected or related to any past, current, or future MDOT road or bridge project.



The noise study analyzed noise impacts and potential noise mitigation.



The open house will take place Tuesday, October 6th from 6:30 - 7:30pm at Wines Elementary at 1701 Newport Road in Ann Arbor.



The draft report and information on MDOT’s noise abatement program are available in the provided links.



Comments can be submitted by October 26th via an online comment form, by email to SantiagoD1@Michigan.gov, in person at the public meeting or by mail to:



Daniel Santiago

MDOT Environmental Services Section

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909