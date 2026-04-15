MDOT Open House Thursday For I-94 Business Loop Improvements

April 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An open house is set this Thursday regarding planned improvements to I-94 Business Loop in 2027.



MDOT is inviting the public to attend an open house to learn more about the proposed changes and improvements on I-94 Business Loop in the City of Ann Arbor.



Interested residents, commuters, community members, local businesses, and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend.



The Open House runs this Thursday from 4 to 7pm at the Ann Arbor District Library, in the Lower-Level Program Room. It is located at 343 S. Fifth Ave.



MDOT is hosting the open house to discuss planned 2027 resurfacing and operational improvement projects on I-94 BL (Huron Street and Washtenaw Avenue) from Main Street to East Stadium Boulevard.



In addition to speaking with MDOT staff at the open house, the public can submit a question or comment online about the project.



MDOT is proposing changes to the number of lanes to improve multimodal safety and operations within the segment of S. University Avenue to Stadium Boulevard.



Additional proposals include implementing numerous safety upgrades for bicyclists, pedestrians, drivers and transit riders.



The work will also include resurfacing the existing pavement and building sidewalk ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), as required. Work will also include pedestrian safety upgrades, like a pedestrian hybrid beacon near 2350 Washtenaw Ave., and pedestrian pushbuttons with leading pedestrian intervals at signalized intersections (where feasible).



Project information can also be found on the project website, and the public can also sign up to receive updates. That link is provided.