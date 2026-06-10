MDOT: Monthlong Closure of Westbound Grand River at I-96 in Brighton Begins June 16

June 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Now that those new beams are set on the I-96 bridge over Grand River Ave in Brighton, MDOT is warning drivers of a lengthy closure scheduled to begin at 7 am Tuesday, June 16, so crews can wrap up paving in that area.



"Westbound (Grand River) will be closed for about 30 days, and that will be detoured. Some of the eastbound entrance and exit ramps will also have some lengthy closures as well. Nothing like last year, where we had Grand River closed for a full 50 days," says George Seif, assistant operations engineer for MDOT.



That means the detour drivers have become accustomed to will be in effect through mid-July.



"Westbound Grand River will use eastbound 96, loop around at Spencer Rd, come back and get back onto Grand River," said Seif.



Up to date information on MDOT's I-96/Grand River interchange project is linked below.