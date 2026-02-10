MDOT Hosting Public Meeting For Final Year Of M-14/I-96 Project

February 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is hosting a public meeting this week to discuss the second and final year of the M-14/I-96 rebuilding project in the City of Livonia and Plymouth Township.



This year's work involves rebuilding the westbound side of M-14/I-96 from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road between late February and late 2026.



At the public meeting; attendees will have the opportunity to meet with project team members, share their comments, review project exhibits, and learn more details about the project.



Community stakeholders, City representatives, local businesses, interested residents, and others are being encouraged to attend.



The meeting runs from 4 to 6pm this Thursday, February 12th at Plymouth Township City Hall, located at 9955 N. Haggerty Road.



After the completion of rebuilding eastbound M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Levan Road in 2025, traffic will be shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound lanes to rebuild the westbound side of M-14/I-96 from Levan Road to Sheldon Road, including ramp closures. Drivers can expect to have two lanes open in each direction for most of the year.



Information about the ongoing project can be found in the provided link.