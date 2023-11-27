Public Meeting Thursday On I-96/Grand River Interchange

November 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members, stakeholders, and local businesses are being invited to weigh in on a major interchange project in the City of Brighton.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting for the public this Thursday to learn about the planned project to rebuild the I-96/Grand River interchange.



The project involves rebuilding the interchange as a diverging diamond interchange. As part of the project, three structures will be replaced along I-96: the Ore Creek culvert under I-96 and the two I-96 bridges over Grand River. The project is estimated to begin in 2025 but work has already started in preparation. MDOT says the planned improvements to the interchange will require acquiring additional right of way.



The meeting will take place this Thursday from 5 to 8pm at the Brighton City Police Department at 440 South 3rd Street.



The public and other stakeholders are invited to see the proposed improvements and provide input into the aesthetics of the project, as well as learn about other specifics.



The public can also submit comments and input by mail, phone, or email to MDOT.