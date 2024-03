MDOT: Major Traffic Shift in Lansing

March 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is shifting traffic on northbound US-127/I-496 as part of $205 million rebuild to address safety concerns and improve mobility in that stretch.



Drivers can expect delays with lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound US-127 between I-96 and Saginaw Street.



The traffic shift should be completed ahead of Wednesday morning's drive.



The entire project is slated through the end of 2025.