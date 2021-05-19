Weekend Lane Closures Planned On I-96 At M-52

May 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane closures are planned this weekend as the result of preventative maintenance on a bridge in Ingham County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will perform maintenance work on the I-96 bridge over M-52 by adding deck sealant. Officials say performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of the structures. When it comes to safety benefits, closing lanes during this type of work is said to be necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.



As for traffic restrictions, single-lane closures will be in place in each direction on I-96 at M-52 for the duration of the work, which is scheduled to start at 7am Saturday and be completed by 5am Monday.



Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.