MDOT Announces Updates For M-14/I-96 Project

July 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is planning changes to the ongoing construction in both directions of the M-14/I-96 project between Sheldon and Newburgh Roads this week. The work is weather-dependent and subject to change.



From 9am to 8pm this Thursday, July 11th, westbound I-96/M-14 will have one lane open from Levan Road to Beck Road for stage changes and lane striping. The westbound I-96/M-14 ramp to southbound I-275 will also be closed Thursday.



The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 remains closed through late August.



After 8pm Thursday, westbound I-96/M-14 will reopen to two lanes from Levan Road to Beck Road, except under I-275 where it will have one thru-lane open, plus the exit ramp lanes. That will remain in place through late August.



On Friday from 9am to 8pm, eastbound I-96/M-14 will have one lane open from Beck Road to Levan Road for stage changes and lane striping. The Newburgh Road ramp to eastbound I-96/M-14 will be closed through late August.



After 8pm Friday, eastbound I-96/M-14 will have two lanes open from Beck Road to Levan Road through late August.





Local road closures remaining in place for ongoing bridge work include:



-Schoolcraft Road over M-14 until early November.

-Robinwood Drive over M-14 until late July.

-One lane closed in each direction on Haggerty Road over M-14 until mid-August.



Project information is available in the provided link.