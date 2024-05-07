Three-Year Construction Project Starting On M-14

May 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Yet another big three-year construction project is starting up, this time in the Plymouth Township area.



MDOT advises the M-14/I-96 project between Sheldon and Newburgh roads is scheduled to begin this weekend, weather permitting.



The three-year, $139(m) million investment includes rebuilding the freeway with new concrete pavement from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, including the ramps at the M-14/I-96/I-275 interchange.



Additionally, the work will include maintenance on 17 bridges and the rebuilding of the I-275 Metro Trail along M-14 from Edward Hines Drive to I-275. Bridge work and shoulder widening will be happening throughout the summer, then next year eastbound M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt, followed by the westbound lanes in 2026.



Northville Road will be closed over M-14 for bridge work beginning at 9am this Friday, May 10th for approximately one month.



Eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed between Sheldon Road and I-275 from 8pm this Friday, May 10th to 5am Monday, May 13th for bridge work.



The following ramps will also be closed:



-Eastbound M-14 to southbound I-275,

-Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road,

-Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14,

-Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14, and

-Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.



Westbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be detoured to northbound or southbound I-275:



Northbound I-275 traffic can go further north to westbound I-96, then take southbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.



Southbound I-275 traffic can go to westbound I-94, then take northbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.



Eastbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be detoured in Ann Arbor using southbound US-23 to eastbound I-94, then northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96.



Local traffic will be able to take eastbound M-14 up to Sheldon Road.





The project is part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.



The project consultant is expected to launch a project website on Monday, May 13th at www.m14reconstruction.org, providing project details and contact information.