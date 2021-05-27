MDOT Lifts Traffic Restrictions To Ease Memorial Day Travel

May 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible this Memorial Day holiday weekend to ease congestion and increase safety.



With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, marking a 57% increase from last year.



Beginning at 3pm Friday, and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 121 out of 194 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at project locations.



State Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said with more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, they expect more people to get out and travel this holiday weekend. He said MDOT never stopped working during the pandemic and they implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones.



A list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend is available through the provided link.