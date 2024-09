MDOT Issues Travel Advisory For Lee Road Bridge Over US-23

September 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a weekend travel advisory for an upcoming bridge closure.



The Lee Road bridge over US-23 will be closed to perform an epoxy overlay in the Green Oak Township area.



The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 5am Saturday through 5pm Monday.



Traffic will be detoured via Fieldcrest Road, Whitmore Lake Road, and Silver Lake Road.



Photo: Google Street View