MDOT Launches Travel Survey to Help Set Transportation Priorities

April 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off a household travel survey that will provide information necessary to set transportation priorities for the next 20 years.



Starting April 15, randomly selected households across Michigan will have the opportunity to provide details regarding how they travel.



The survey, MI Travel Counts, will be conducted by nationally recognized research firm Resource Systems Group, Inc. (RSG) on behalf of MDOT. Survey results will help transportation planners better understand how, when, where, and why people travel in and around the state of Michigan.



Last conducted in 2015, this update will help planners account for the many changes in travel that have occurred, like the prevalence of remote work, the increase in online shopping, and greater use of ridesharing and delivery services.



Randomly selected households will receive an invitation to participate in the survey via U.S. Mail. Upon accepting the invitation, household members will provide demographic data and then report their travel either via a smartphone application, online or by telephone.



The information provided to MI Travel Counts will be anonymized and aggregated to calculate statistics for study purposes.



This survey will be conducted in three phases. The first is scheduled from April 15 through early June, with additional phases anticipated in spring 2025 and fall 2025.



Invited households will be selected at random across the state, with survey materials available in English, Spanish and Arabic. Participation is possible through smartphone application, web or telephone.



