MDOT: Latson Rd. Exit from WB I-96 Closed for 18 Days

July 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / newsx@whmi.com



Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, the westbound I-96 off ramp to Latson Road will be closed for 18 days. Traffic will be detoured to continue on westbound I-96 to D-19, Exit 137, for Grand River Ave and Latson Road access.



"When we reconstructed westbound, we had to gap out that area to allow people to cross over to access Latson Road. Now, we have to close the Latson Road ramp to reconstruct that area," said George Seif, civil engineer for MDOT.



The westbound I-96 ramp to Latson road is expected to re-open to traffic by August 6 at 11:30 p.m.



Seif insist there is a silver lining for drivers.



"I-96 will be maintained two lanes in each direction. The only impact will be that 18-day closure of the Latson ramp."