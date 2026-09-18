MDOT Lane Reductions, Closures on I-96 in Livingston Co.

September 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning at 6 pm Friday, Westbound I-96 from Chilson to M-59 in the Howell area will be reduced to one lane through the weekend. The lane reduction is scheduled to end at 6 am Monday.



On Tuesday, MDOT has scheduled a 50-day closure of Westbound Grand River to the Eastbound I-96 on ramp in Brighton, beginning at 9 am. The project is scheduled to run through 5 pm Sunday, November 15.



Traffic will be detoured via eastbound Hilton Road, southbound Old US-23 and westbound Spencer Road to eastbound I-96.



However, MDOT says the ramp will be open September 26-27 for the Destination Stars Hollow event, and reclose early Monday morning, September 28.



Westbound Grand River Avenue will have on lane closed from Challis Road to the I-96 bridge.



Image courtesy of MDOT's I-96 Brighton Project Page linked below.