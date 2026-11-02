MDOT: Lane Closures on I-96 in Fowlerville Area This Week
November 2, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Michigan Department of Transportation has lane closures scheduled on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberbille this week.
Beginning at 9 am Monday, the right lane will be closed on westbound I-96 between Fowlerville Road and Nicholson Rod, until 3 pm.
On Wednesday, the right lane of eastbound I-96 will be closed from the Weigh Station ramp to Nicholson Road between 9 am and 3 pm
Also Wednesday, an alternating closure is scheduled on Nicholson from eastbound I-96 south to Van Buren between 9 am and 3 pm.