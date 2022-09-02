MDOT Lifts Restrictions To Help Ease Labor Day Holiday Travel

September 2, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible this Labor Day weekend to ease congestion and delays for holiday travelers.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide. Beginning at 3pm today and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 96 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.



While motorists will see suspended operations in most work zones for the weekend, MDOT advises that some equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, such as temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



Travelers are also reminded that, for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30am to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.



A list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend is available in the provided link.