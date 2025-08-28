MDOT Lifting Traffic Restrictions For Labor Day Holiday Weekend

August 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the summer travel season winding down, MDOT is removing lane restrictions on 61% of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.



State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich said "We thank all drivers for their continued patience while much-needed road and bridge work occurs across the state. Please continue that patience this final holiday weekend of the summer, as there will be various work zones that will need to have lane restrictions remain in place for everyone's safety.”



Beginning at 3pm Friday and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 100 out of 164 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



MDOT oversees I, M and US routes.



A list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend can be accessed via the provided link. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. All closures are subject to change.



Travelers are also reminded that for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30am to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.



Motorists are reminded to buckle up, stay alert, and avoid distractions at all times when driving.