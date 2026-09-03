MDOT Easing Labor Day Holiday Travel By Pulling Back Orange Barrels

September 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With travelers gearing up for one final summer road trip, the Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday traffic.



State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich said "It's been another tremendous year of progress for our state's roads and bridges, and while summer is winding down, that doesn’t mean projects are. Thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we still have many projects on our trunklines carrying through into November and beyond, with other smaller-scale projects occurring this fall as well. Even though we've pulled back the barrels in the majority of our work zones, there are still some cases where that just isn't possible. So drivers, remember to slow down, put away those devices and focus on the task at hand. We want everyone to make it back home safely every night."



Beginning at 3pm this Friday, September 4th and continuing until 6am Tuesday, September 8th, 91 out of 156 MDOT projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.



While motorists will see suspended operations in most state road work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

MDOT oversees I, M and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50% of all traffic and approximately 70% of commercial traffic in Michigan.



Travelers are also reminded that for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day, Sept. 7, from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end. For more information, visit the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) website at MackinacBridge.org/Walk or call the MBA at 906-643-7600.



The provided top link is to the full list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Labor Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location. All closures are subject to change.



For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, visit the Mi Drive website. Link provided bottom.