MDOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory for M-52/Stockbridge Road

August 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for M-52 (Stockbridge Road) in Ingham County between 4 am Saturday through 7pm Sunday for bridge maintenance in Webberville.



According to MDOT, Northbond M-52 will be closed at I-96. Northbound traffic will be detoured via westbound Holt Road and northbound Dietz Road to Grand River Avenue.



Southbound M-52 also will be closed at I-96. Southbound traffic will be detoured via westbound I-96, Williamston Road Exit 117 and southbound Williamston Road to eastbound I-96.



View MDOT's MiDrive map linked below.