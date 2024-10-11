MDOT Issues Travel Advisory for I-96/Grand River in Genoa Twp

October 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation on Friday issued a two-week travel alert for I-96 in Livingston County, which includes closing the westbound ramp to Grand River and two lanes of westbound Grand River in Genoa Township.



Beginning Monday morning and through Monday, October 28, westbound Grand River Road will have a double-lane closure with a lane shift from Lawson Drive to Wildwood Drive.



Additionally, the westbound I-96 ramp to Grand River Avenue will be closed for maintenance.