MDOT: Intermittent Ramp Closures at Kent Lake, Milford Roads to EB 96

October 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two right lanes of eastbound I-96 will close from Kent Lake Road to I-275 beginning at 3pm Wednesday through 7am Saturday.



MDOT also has scheduled a handful of intermittent ramp closures beginning Wednesday morning.



They include the eastbound 96 exit ramp to Milford Road, both on ramps from Milford Road to eastbound 96, and the on ramp from northbound Kent Lake Road to eastbound 96.



The eastbound 96 exit to Wixom, and northbound Wixom ramp to EB 96 also are slated to close intermittently, along with the EB 96 exit to Beck.



Eastbound 96 exit to Novi Road, and both Novi Road on ramps to eastbound 96 also are affected.



MDOT says the intermittent closures are scheduled to run through 7pm Sunday.



MDOT's Mi Drive Map is linked below.