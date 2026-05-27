MDOT Identifies Workers Killed on US-127

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT identifies two workers struck and killed along US-127 in Mason Tuesday afternoon. They were 52-year-old Bruce Wagner and 49-year-old Steven Spenle, both of Mason.



State Director of Transportation Bradley C. Wieferich issued a statement:



"Yesterday's work zone crash resulting in the deaths of two of my fellow MDOT employees is a solemn reminder of how short and precious life is. The public and private sector employees building and maintaining roads across the state deserve our gratitude and our attention as part of the awesome responsibility that comes with driving.



"MDOT lost not just colleagues, but friends, and their loved ones are left with a void that can never be filled. At this time, we remain committed to supporting our staff and their families, and continue to advocate for safe driving in and around work zone so everyone can make it home safely."



The Ingham County Sheriff's Department stated its personnel, including its Victim Advocate Unit, partnered with representatives of MDOT, have met with families of the men tragically killed, adding "we do not have an updated status on the other involved motorist," only described as a 24-year-old Dewitt man.



The Sheriff's Office reminds the public and fellow motorists to "remain focused at all times while operating a motor vehicle. Our freeways and roads are always in need of repair. It is our duty to look out for and protect the men and women who facilitate those repairs."