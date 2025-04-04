MDOT Crews & Other Agencies Respond To Historic Ice Storm

April 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A few days after the massive, historic ice storm rocked northern lower Michigan, many thousands remain without power while crews from power companies, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other state and local agencies continue the cleanup and rebuilding process.



The Department of Natural Resources and Michigan National Guard crews are clearing vital areas of trees downed by the massive storm. Of the more than 600 service members currently activated, approximately 130 are teamed up with Michigan DNR staff across the 12-county area hit hardest by the storm that stretches across the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula and into the southern tip of the Upper Peninsula.



Different utility companies service the affected areas.



A press release issued by Presque Isle Electric and Gas Thursday said out of 35,000 total customers in its service area, over 7,700 now have power now, and approximately 27,000 currently remain without power. The company said the number of broken poles continues to rise, with a total of 450 confirmed broken poles so far – with 270 added Wednesday and 180 the day before. It’s estimated that number could climb to 1,500 or more before restoration is complete.





MDOT’s recent Talking Michigan Transportation podcast focused on the damage and challenges, as well as two firsthand accounts. That link is provided.



Bill Wahl, MDOT North Region associate engineer for operations, who is coordinating department efforts, joins the podcast to provide an update on the recovery. Also joining is James Lake, MDOT North Region media relations specialist, who assists the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) with communications. He talks about why falling ice necessitated closing the bridge three times in three days, including a record 30-hour period.





MDOT’s focus has been working and coordinating with other agencies to get roads open and passable for people. Power is said to finally be kicking on in the more urban areas like Gaylord, Petoskey, and Alpena so people now have some spots they can go to for gas and food, or somewhere warm to stay. Both food and lodging were noted as challenges.



It was noted that power still isn’t on in a lot of places and there are lots of people further off the grid who don’t have power and have probably no prospect of getting it back for at least several days. It’s also been very cold, with temperatures dropping into the teens.



Wahl and Lake grew up in the region and neither has seen anything like this ice storm and the resulting destruction. Wahl recounts utility workers who had been on power-restoration projects following hurricanes in the Southeast saying the scenes are as bad or worse as anything they’ve seen.



Wahl says crews from several counties to the south, including Kent, Ottawa, Mason, Missaukee, Muskegon, Roscommon, Iosco and Wexford, were helping to clear roads.



While the Mackinac Bridge re-opened Thursday morning, April 3, after a 30-hour closure, officials will continue to closely monitor conditions for falling ice.