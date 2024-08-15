MDOT Seeks Input On I-75 Corridor Study

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area motorists and commuters are being encouraged to offer their input for an I-75 corridor study in Oakland and Genesee Counties.



MDOT is inviting the public to share their input on the future vision of the I-75 corridor from Square Lake Road in Oakland County to US-23 in Genesee County. The study is identifying future needs and developing recommendations to better coordinate the future direction of I-75.



I-75 is an international freight corridor, experiences significant weekend recreational travel, and is a major commuter route connecting the Detroit and Flint metropolitan areas.



MDOT says the corridor has seen continued growth in the last 50 years as the northern suburbs of Detroit and the southern suburbs of Flint continue to grow toward one another.



Interested residents, commuters, community stakeholders, and local businesses are encouraged to participate in the online survey through Sunday, August 18th. A link is provided, along with more information about the study.