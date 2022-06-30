MDOT Moves Orange Barrels To Ease Holiday Weekend Travel

June 30, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists and others traveling this holiday weekend can expect to encounter fewer orange barrels on their journey.



Starting Friday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Transportation is moving orange barrels to the side of the road and removing lane restrictions and barriers on road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.



State officials say summer is definitely in full swing and they expect a lot of folks to be traveling all over the state this Fourth of July weekend. They ask that motorists slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones.



Beginning at 3pm Friday and continuing until 6am Tuesday, 100 out of 162 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



MDOT says some work zones will still remain active or have lane restrictions during the holiday weekend. A list is available in the attached release.



Up-to-date information on MDOT projects and statewide lane closures can be viewed through the provided link.