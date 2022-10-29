Repairs To Begin On Hill Road Bridge Over NB US-23

news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repairs to the Hill Road bridge over northbound US-23 in Genesee County this coming week.



The Hill Road bridge was damaged in a high-load hit in May. Immediate repairs allowed traffic to resume on northbound US-23 but required a single-lane closure on eastbound Hill Road until permanent repairs could begin. Work involves heat straightening and steel repairs to the beam, followed by protective paint coating.



On Thursday, crews will close one lane of northbound US-23 to begin work on the Hill Road overpass. That lane closure will remain in place through November 22nd.



Beginning at 10pm Friday, northbound US-23 will be closed with traffic detoured via the entrance and exit ramps at the US-23/Hill Road interchange. MDOT advises that crews will re-open one lane of northbound US-23 by 5am on Monday, November 7th.



Additional weekend closures of northbound US-23 may be required the following weekend, dependent on the extent of work completed during the first weekend.