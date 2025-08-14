MDOT: Grand River to Reopen Saturday at I-96 in Brighton

August 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Weather permitting, MDOT plans to reopen Grand River at I-96 in Brighton this weekend.



"Grand River will be opened back to two lanes in each direction," says George Seif, MDOT's assistant operations engineer. "The only thing that will not be opened is the westbound on ramp to I-96. The new ramp is not completed yet, until the end of the season."



Despite a few rain delays and a deadly worksite accident that killed utility worker Ryan Starnes, a 23-year-old father from St. Clair Shores, Seif said the contractor was able to complete the project only two days later than anticipated.



"There are going to be a couple of night full-closures of Grand River, low-impact, when the contractor will be setting the beams for the new bridge," he said. "Those will be detoured through Hilton, and it's only going to be at night for a couple hours."



Those closures are scheduled for early to mid-September.



However, Seif says reconstruction of the Chilson Road bridge also is coming to a close, with plans to reopen August 23.



Drivers also should see the bridge on ramp from Grand River to eastbound I-96 in Genoa Township take place by early October.



