MDOT: Full Nightly Closures on I-96 in Kensington Area This Week

October 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT has issued a travel advisory for I-96/US 23 in Livingston County this week.



The agency says I-96/US-23 will have the following restrictions from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, Oct. 5-9 for paving:



10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 - 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6



• Eastbound I-96 will be closed from Kensington Road to Kent Lake Road nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Kensington Road Exit 151, southbound Kensington Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Kent Lake Road back to eastbound I-96.



10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 - 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7



• Eastbound I-96 will be closed from US-23 to Kensington Road nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Lee Road Exit 58, westbound Lee Road, northbound Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Kensington Road back to eastbound I-96.



• Northbound US-23 Exit 60A to eastbound I-96 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Lee Road Exit 58, westbound Lee Road, northbound Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Kensington Road back to eastbound I-96.



• Southbound US-23 Exit 60A to eastbound I-96 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Lee Road Exit 58, westbound Lee Road, northbound Whitmore Lake Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Kensington Road back to eastbound I-96.



10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 - 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8



• Westbound I-96 will be closed from Kent Lake Road/Huron Parkway to Kensington Road nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Kent Lake Road/Huron Parkway Exit 153, southbound Kent Lake Road/Huron Parkway, westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Kensington Road back to westbound I-96.



10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 - 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9



• Westbound I-96 will be closed from Kensington Road to US-23 nightly from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Kensington Road Exit 151, southbound Kensington Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, northbound Old US-23 and westbound Spencer Road back to westbound I-96.



MDOT'S MiDrive map is linked below.