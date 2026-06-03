Friday Closure On Westbound I-96/M-14 At I-275
June 3, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
An emergency repair is prompting a freeway closure this Friday.
MDOT advises that an emergency road repair is needed on westbound I-96/M-14 at I-275 and requires closing that area.
On Friday from 9am-3pm westbound I-96/M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Beck Road.
Traffic will be detoured to northbound I-275 to westbound I-96/696 to southbound US-23 to M-14. Local traffic can re-enter westbound M-14 at Beck Road.
Motorists are reminded to drive safely and slowly through work zones.