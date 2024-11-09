MDOT's Five-Year Transportation Program Approved

November 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT’s Five-Year Transportation program has been approved.



The State Transportation Commission approved the final version of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s 2025-2029 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) for posting on the MDOT website and transmission to the Michigan Legislature, state budget director, and the House and Senate fiscal agencies by March 1st - as required under state statute.



MDOT invited public and stakeholder input on the draft document in August and September.



The program contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Trunkline Highway program (state-maintained roads, bridges, and facilities), as well as information on the Public Transportation, Rail, and Aeronautics programs.



The document helps connect MDOT’s long-range goals and strategies for asset management with project programming and monitoring of performance measures and budget targets and sets a foundation for trunkline projects in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).



Highlights of this year’s program include:



-$15.5 billion in anticipated state and federally funded investments, with:



-$10.8 billion in highway program projects focused primarily on repairing and rebuilding MDOT roads and bridges, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program contributing more than $270 million to that total.



-$4.7 billion in multimodal programs, covering MDOT public transportation (bus, marine, rail, and ports) at $3.7 billion and aeronautics at $1 billion.



-Highlights on highway, public transportation and aeronautics program initiatives and challenges, along with progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, and



-A summary of public comments received during the comment period.



A link to the full document is provided.