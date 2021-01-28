MDOT Seeks Public Comment On 2021-2025 Transportation Program

January 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others are being invited to comment on M-DOT’s Five-Year Transportation Program, which includes some big local projects.



The document, which is updated annually, includes information about MDOT's mobility initiatives, revenues, and a list of specific transportation projects planned for the next five years in each of MDOT's seven regions. In addition to providing a list of MDOT-managed road and bridge projects, the document addresses investment strategies, funding assumptions, and economic benefits for all modes of transportation in Michigan including highways, public transit, rail, air, marine, and non-motorized transportation.



As for local projects; the installation of the I-96 Flex Route and rebuilding project from Kent Lake Road to the I-275 interchange, approximately 12 miles, is scheduled this year. Some significant projects planned in 2022 in the plan include the rehabilitation of northbound US-23. That work is split into two different stretches; from Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township to one mile north of Spencer Road, and then from that point up to M-59 in Hartland Township. Rehabilitation work is planned along M-59 from west of Lakena Road to the Oakland County line. Also scheduled in 2022 is the reconstruction of eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to Dorr Road.



The five-year plan is available for download on MDOT’s website, which also contains an interactive map showing the location, description, and proposed year for upcoming projects. A link is provided. Comments will be accepted through February 25th.



MDOT photo.