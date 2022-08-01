Public Comment Sought On MDOT's Five-Year Draft Plan

Livingston County residents are being encouraged to weigh in on MDOT’s draft five-year plan.



The State Transportation Commission recently posted MDOT’s draft plan for 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) and interactive map to the MDOT website for public comment. It contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program such as state-maintained roads and bridges.



The public is being invited to comment on the plan from August 1st to the 31st. Public comments can be submitted using the Michigan Transportation Program Portal, and must be submitted before August 31st.



The document helps MDOT with planning, long-range goals and strategies for the management of performance and budget targets.



$15.5 billion is anticipated for state and federally funded investments with $11.6 billion in Highway Program projects for repairing and rebuilding state roads and bridges. $3.9 billion has been designated for the Public Transportation Program which includes bus, marine, rail and aeronautics.



More information and a copy of the draft plan are available in the provided link.