MDOT: Eastbound I-96 Traffic Shift, Exit Ramp Closure Saturday

October 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation plans to shift eastbound I-96 back from the westbound side in Brighton Saturday.



Starting at 9:00 am, there will be a double lane closure on eastbound I-96 until 5:00 pm to complete the shift.



As part of the work, there will be intermittent ramp closure of the eastbound I-96 to Grand River ramp. Traffic will be detoured to exist at Spencer road, to Old US-23, to Grand River Ave.