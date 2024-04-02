MDOT: Eastbound I-96 Closed from Milford to Novi Road This Weekend

April 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT issued the following release Tuesday:



Crews working on the I-96 Flex Route project will be closing eastbound I-96 from Milford Road to Novi Road 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, to safely install six overhead gantry signs for the future use of the flex lanes.



All on and off ramps in this area will be closed as well.



Traffic will be detoured via Milford Road, eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.



Next weekend, April 13-14, westbound I-96 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes from I-275 to Kent Lake Road. There will be two lanes open in each direction while the westbound lanes are being rebuilt.



Following the traffic shift, there will be numerous ramp closures through early fall on westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road:



• The southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-5, eastbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound M-5 to westbound I-96.



• The northbound and southbound Novi Road ramps to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via westbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.



• The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be closed. I-696 and M-5 traffic will use northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road (this will affect westbound I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as northbound M-5/I-96 to Novi Road).



o The northbound I-275/I-96 ramp to Novi Road will be open.



• The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road will be closed through mid-May and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Beck Road, and westbound Grand River Avenue to Wixom Road.



• The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed through mid-May and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Beck Road to westbound I-96.



• The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound Milford Road will be closed and detoured via westbound I-96, southbound Kent Lake Road, and eastbound Grand River Avenue to Milford Road.



• The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed and detoured via southbound Milford Road, westbound Grand River Avenue, and northbound Kent Lake Road to westbound I-96.



Currently closed through early fall:



Eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275



• The southbound Kent Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.



• The Beck Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed and detoured via eastbound Grand River Avenue and northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.



Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.



Based on economic modeling, this $269 million investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,416 jobs.