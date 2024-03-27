MDOT: Stop Using The Word "Accident"

March 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Crash versus accident? Most people have it wrong according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.



The state is again working to educate the public about the difference and asks that people call traffic collisions "crashes" instead of accidents as they are the result of driver behavior.



MDOT says “Traffic crashes are fixable problems, caused by inattentive drivers and driver behavior. They are NOT accidents”.



The following was issued by MDOT:



“According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, an accident is "an unfortunate event resulting especially from carelessness or ignorance" and a crash is "a breaking to pieces by or as if by collision." These two words have different definitions and implications and are not very similar, so why would these words be used interchangeably?



When we call something an "accident" it implies that no one is at fault and that no one, including the driver, bears responsibility for the outcome. The term "crash," on the other hand, is more specific in terms of the action's outcome without the unpreventable implication.



It is vitally important that we use the right words to describe the situation, especially when inattention, distracted driving and other avoidable actions are at the center of an incident.”



Meanwhile, there’s also an online pledge that people can sign to affirm they will stop using the word “accident” and educate others about why “crash” is a better word.



Per Michigan State Police; since last week, 16 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 196 this year. In addition, 93 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 782 to date. Compared to last year at this time, there are 6 more fatalities and 86 fewer serious injuries.