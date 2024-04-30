MDOT Closures on EB I-96 and Latson Road Ramp This Weekend

April 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Get ready for more lane and ramp closures along eastbound I-96 this weekend.



Beginning at 8pm Friday, MDOT says there will be a double lane closure on eastbound I-96 from D-19 to Dorr Road for crews to do patchwork.



One lane of eastbound I-96 will remain open.



Also, the northbound and southbound Latson Road ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed during that time. Traffic will be detoured to the Lake Chemung entrance ramp.



Both the double-lane closure on eastbound 96 and Latson Road ramp to eastbound 96 are expected to reopen by 6am Monday.