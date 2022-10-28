More Closures On I-96 & I-696 This Weekend

October 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County motorists can expect to encounter some delays this weekend due to lane and freeway closures.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing portions of eastbound I-96 and westbound I-696 as part of continued work on the two.



For the I-96 Flex Route project, crews will be preparing the work area and driving lanes for the winter pause in operations. Work will resume in the spring.



This Saturday, eastbound I-96 will have one lane open from Kensington Road to Beck Road from 6am to 5pm.



Then on Sunday morning around 8am, eastbound I-96 6 will have one lane open from Beck Road to Novi Road. At 8:30am, eastbound I-96 will be closed from Beck Road to Novi Road for overhead truss removal. The freeway is anticipated to re-open around 8:30am - with two lanes open from Kent Lake to Wixom roads and three lanes open from Wixom Road to I-275.



Meanwhile, work crews will also be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend.



More information is available in the provided link.