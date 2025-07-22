MDOT Career Fest Returns For Second Year

July 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT’s Career Fest returns today and tomorrow.



It offers the public another opportunity to explore a wide range of transportation careers and connect directly with professionals working across the department. In-person and virtual sessions are available.



Now in its second year, Career Fest has grown significantly.



MDOT has partnered with Lansing Community College (LCC) West Campus to accommodate high demand and ensure participants have ample space to explore all the opportunities available.



State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich said "The response to last year's Career Fest made it clear people are eager to learn about careers at MDOT. Thanks to our partnership with LCC, we've expanded the event to welcome even more attendees and continue building a strong pipeline of transportation talent."



With more than 100 career classifications represented; attendees will meet MDOT staff, explore career paths, and learn about open positions and qualifications.



Registration is encouraged for the in-person session, but required for the virtual session.



For more information and to explore career opportunities at MDOT, visit the provided link.