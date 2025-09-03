MDOT Brings All I-96 Ramp Metering Signals On-Line

September 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Wednesday afternoon, MDOT's I-96 Flex Route project is bringing all the ramp metering traffic signals on-line and drivers need to be aware and alert to the flashing yellow lights possibly turning red/green.



They are programmed to change from yellow to red/green only when the freeway traffic is going slower than 60 MPH, which triggers the signals, to control traffic flow entering the freeway.



Metering will occur at the following eight entrance ramps along the route between Milford and Novi Roads:



-Southbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

-Southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96

-Northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

-Wixom Road to westbound I-96

-Southbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

-Southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96

-Northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

-Northbound Novi Road to westbound I-96



MDOT has posted a video linked below, showing drivers how ramp meters work. When approaching an active ramp meter, drivers will need to:



· Form two lanes on the ramp.



· Stop at the white line.



· Wait your turn for a green light at the ramp meter to proceed onto the freeway. Ramp meters to the right and left of the ramp will alternate green signals, allowing one vehicle at a time to merge onto the freeway.



When the system is active, not stopping for the red light on a ramp meter is considered a traffic violation, the same as running a red light on a traditional traffic signal. When the system is not active, the ramp meters will flash yellow and drivers can merge onto the freeway as normal, without stopping.



Learn more about freeway ramp metering on the Federal Highway Administration website linked below.