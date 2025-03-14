MDOT: Brighton Ramp Closure from WB Grand River to WB I-96 Postponed
March 14, 2025
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Scheduled to close Saturday morning, Michigan Department of Transportation has postponed a weeks-long closure of Brighton's westbound Grand River ramp to westbound I-96 until Monday or Tuesday morning.
The closure is scheduled to last until May 4.
According to the I-96 Brighton Project Facebook page, traffic will be detoured to eastbound I-96, to Spencer Road, to westbound I-96.
During the same timeframe, a single right lane on westbound I-96 will be closed over Grand River.
Also, westbound I-96 at Chilson will have a nightly-double lane closures starting March 17 to March 19.
Eastbound I-96 at Chilson will have a nightly double-lane closures starting March 19 to March 21. All closures will be from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM.