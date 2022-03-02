Two Local Bridges To Be Rebuilt In May

March 2, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pilot project from the Michigan Department of Transportation will bring benefits to a pair of bridges in Livingston County.



MDOT’s “bridge bundling” project is said to be the first of its kind in Michigan, and encompasses 19 bridges owned by local agencies. Officials expect bundling, which covers several bridge locations under one contract, to streamline coordination and permitting, increase economies of scale, and improve bridge conditions on local routes across the state, according to an MDOT release.



Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth said the scope of work on these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. The contract requires all work to be finished within 60-90 days of their start date.



Two bridges in Livingston County will be getting this treatment. The Mason Road bridge project will begin on May 2nd, and the Iosco Road bridge on May 6th. Both are expected to take 60 days. During work, the bridges will be closed and detours will be posted.



Those interested in tracking the projects can do so through an online dashboard found at www.Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling.