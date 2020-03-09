Viaduct Railroad Bridge Work To Force Nightly Closures In Dexter

March 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Nightly closures are planned later this week in Dexter for viaduct railroad bridge work.



Amtrak has been contracted by the Michigan Department of Transportation to perform permanent repairs to the Dexter viaduct railroad bridge over Island Lake Road. Work is scheduled to begin around 9am this Wednesday and then wrap up roughly a week later, around 5am Thursday, March 19th. The contractor will install a concrete ballast retainer over the roadway. Officials say installing the ballast retainer will prevent materials from falling from the top of the railroad viaduct bridge onto the roadway, and closing the road ensures safety to both workers and motorists.



As for the traffic restrictions motorists should be mindful of - Island Lake Road will be closed nightly (except weekends) between Eastridge Drive and Dexter-Chelsea Road during construction. Motorists are recommended to follow the posted detours. A link to the detour map is provided.