Wixom Road Freeway Ramps, South Hill Road Bridge Closing

April 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists should brace for more ramp and bridge closures and detours starting up next week as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.



The three-year project will rebuild eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/M-5/I-696 interchange.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the Wixom Road ramps will be closed from 6am Monday through Monday, April 25th.



Motorists should also be prepared for a lengthy bridge closure starting up. South Hill Road will close over I-96 for a month for bridge repair work beginning at 7am Monday, April 11th, weather permitting, lasting through 5pm Monday, May 9th.



Various traffic restrictions will be in place and can be viewed in the attached release.



Coming up in May, crews will begin rebuilding eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to Wixom. All eastbound traffic will be shifted onto the exiting westbound lanes, so there will be two eastbound and two westbound lanes on the existing westbound lanes – which will be the first big stage of reconstruction.



Complete closure information and project details are available at www.drivingoakland.com.